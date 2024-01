Francis Darlene McVay, age 80, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

A visitation for Francis will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX, 77039.

A funeral service will occur Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A committal service will occur Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039.

