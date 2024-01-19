Public’s help needed in identifying former Colbert HS students

Take a good look at the photo attached to this article. Do you recognize anyone or know of those who participated in the Colbert High School Tiger Marching Band of Dayton, Texas?

The Colbert-Rosenwald Museum has some of the members’ names but needs the public’s help in locating other former band members or their descendants, as well as drum majors/majorettes, cheerleaders and drill team members.

If you have any information or recognize anyone in the picture, please respond to this post or contact us at colbertrosenwaldmuseumtx@gmail.com or text or call 281-219-9711.

“Your assistance will be greatly appreciated. Act now! This information is needed ASAP! Thank you!,” said Lynda Young, event planner for the Colbert-Rosenwald Corporation.

The Colbert-Rosenwald Museum, 231 S. Colbert St., on the campus of Colbert Elementary in Dayton, is located in the historic Colbert-Rosenwald School, where black students in the Dayton area were taught from 1927 to 1967 prior to desegregation.

The museum today houses photographs, trophies, memorabilia, furniture and other items with historical relevance to the school. The museum is hosting the Third Annual Black Excellence Day on Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

