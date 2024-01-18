Edna Wanda Drinkard, a beloved educator and devoted Christian, passed away on January 13, 2024, in Anahuac, Texas, at the age of 96. Born on December 14, 1927, in Port Arthur, Texas, she was the daughter of James Alford Beck and Mollie Pace Beck.

Wanda dedicated over three decades of her life to shaping young minds as a school teacher, with a significant portion of her career spent in Crosby ISD, where she passionately taught 2nd grade for 17 years. Her impact extended beyond the classroom as she imparted the joy of learning through art and piano lessons. Wanda held a master’s degree in piano and passed on her musical talents by teaching all her grandchildren to play the piano.

A woman of many talents, Wanda was not only an accomplished pianist but also a skilled artist and seamstress. Her creative abilities knew no bounds, demonstrated by her unique achievement of sewing leather into car seat covers for her own vehicle. After retirement, she and her husband built their own house.

Wanda’s faith played a central role in her life. A devout Christian, she found solace and strength in attending church regularly. Her commitment to spiritual practices was evident in her daily routine of reading the Bible and offering prayers for everyone she knew, as well as her unwavering devotion to her country.

Her keen interest in the world around her was reflected in her habit of staying informed about current events by watching the news each day. Wanda cared deeply about the well-being of her country, and her concern for its future was evident in her prayers and actions. And we must mention her devotion to the Houston Rockets and Astros.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and her only brother, James David Beck.

She was survived by her loving family; daughters, Beverly Joe Silvey (Warren), Suellyn Silvey (Melder) and husband Gary; sons, Michael Dale Silvey and wife Linda, Roy David Silvey and wife Jeri; grandchildren, Lesa Beam, Stephanie Hartis, Crystal Painter and husband Chad, Dustin Warren, Dylan Warren and wife Carissa, Travis Warren, Danielle Sorto and husband Moises, Caleb Warren, Brandi Summersill, Shane Silvey and wife Carrie, Emily Kinkler and husband Wesley, Zachariah Melder and wife Normelle; great-grandchildren, Raysha Grimes, Patricia Hester, Christian Hartis, Justin Sanders, Katelynn Painter, Sylynn Painter, Moises Sorto, Lionel Sorto, Frasier Warren, Bailey Summersill, Lane Silvey, Grace Silvey, Wesley Kinkler, Timothy Melder; great-great-grandchildren, Hope Grimes, Mark Grimes, Landon Grimes, Luka Hester; other survivors to include her dear friends Ovvie Franssen, the Coffee Club from Old River Baptist Church and her wonderful caregiver, who became her special friend, Edie Buckels.

Pallbearers for Ms. Drinkard will be her grandsons, Dustin Warren, Travis Warren, Caleb Warren, Shane Silvey, Zachariah Melder and Honorary Pallbearers are Christian Hartis, Justin Sanders, Lane Silvey, Mark Grimes, Landon Grimes, Chad Painter, Moises Sorto, Wesley Kinkler.

