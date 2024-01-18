Jimmy Wayne Walker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and an exceptional mechanic, passed away on January 14, 2024, in Dayton. He was born on June 29, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas.

Jimmy’s passion for mechanics was unmatched. With his remarkable skills and expertise, he earned the reputation of being one of the best mechanics around. His ability to work on any vehicle left a lasting impression on all those who sought his services. Whether it was a simple repair or a complex issue, Jimmy would approach it with dedication and precision.

Apart from his successful career as a mechanic, Jimmy cherished spending time with his family and friends. He had a love for barbecuing and doing barbecue cook off’s with his brothers, The Barefoot Walker Cookers. He had an undying love for his late wife Netta Jean Frizzell Walker and celebrated 53 years of marriage before she passed. They shared countless memories and experiences that will be treasured forever.

Jimmy was also preceded in death by his grandson Kip Wayne Walker, parents Alf Morris Walker and Opal Williams Walker and his sisters Marie Conner and Barbara Pruitt. He is survived by his loving sons Kim Walker and his wife Andie and Kris Walker. His siblings Winifred Walker and wife Jeanette, Wylene Walker, Tommy Walker and wife Rosie will always cherish the bond they shared with him. Additionally, Jimmy leaves behind his beloved grandson Drew Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and close friends.

To pay tribute to Jimmy’s life well-lived and acknowledge the immense impact he had on everyone around him, visitation will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home located at 1304 N Cleveland in Dayton. The visitation is scheduled to take place on January 18th from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Following the visitation will be the funeral service commencing at 2:00 PM at the same location with Rev. Howie Howeth, Mr. Aubrey Peters and Mrs. Suzanne Pruitt Hicks officiating. Burial follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Drew Walker, T. J. Walker, Jason Inman, Eric Douglas, Mike Berry and John Arvin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Thompson, Rory LeBlanc, and Marvin Barton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey Fellowship Church at https://journeydayton.churchcenter.com/giving or they can be mailed to 505 Ripkowski Drive, Dayton, TX 77535.

As we bid farewell to Jimmy Wayne Walker in this mortal realm, let us remember him for the remarkable man he was. His dedication to his craft, unwavering love for his family, and his amiable nature will forever remain etched in our hearts.

In this time of grief, may we find solace in the memories shared with Jimmy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

