Nelda Faye Stockton was born on April 9, 1934 in Ogelsby, Texas, to parents Eurcy and Minnie Nelson. She passed away on January 14, 2024, at the age of 89.

Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, Eurcy and Minnie Nelson; husband, Finis “Shot” Stockton; daughter, Jeanette Price; granddaughter Patricia Price; brother, E.A. Nelson, Jr.; sisters Ellyce, Eva, Annie, Norma, and Sandy.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Gray and husband Rob, Shannon Stockton, Lynette Barksdale and husband Brett; grandchildren, Courtney Schunneman and husband Tyler, Brett Gray and wife Jessica, Kaycie Christen and husband Jacob, Bailey Stockton, Brenda Burdick, Jennifer Dudik and husband Tony, Colby Barksdale and wife Rachel, Stewart Atkinson and husband Rudy; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and husband Elliot, Catherine, Darrel and wife Erica, Dilon and wife Nissa, Alexius, Luke, Lainey, Hosanna, Judah, Liberty, Titus, Jaxon, Brylee, Paisley, Della, Sophie and Lucy Belle, also twin girls Elena and Elyana and Tilly, all due in April 2024; great-great-grandchildren Dilon Jr. and Lydia; brother, Rocky Deger and wife Linda.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 6pm-8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Burial will follow in Montague Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas. Pallbearers will be Andre Rodriguez, Darrel Robledo, Brett Gray, Brett Barksdale, Tyler Schunneman, and Jacob Christen. After the burial, a luncheon to celebrate Nelda’s life will be held at Pueblo Viejo Restaurant in Cleveland, Tx.

