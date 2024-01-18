Walter Leggett Smith “Smitty” of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 84. He was born on Sunday, October 8, 1939, in Cleveland, Texas, to William Smith and Savannah “Whitmire” Smith, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Walter was also preceded by his loving wife Mary Ellen “Barrow” Smith of 59 years; brothers James Smith and Frank Smith, sisters Mary Partridge and Doris McAdams. Walter was a faithful servant, a true giver helping everyone. He was known as the Godfather of Carbide/oilfield.

He will always be remembered as the Best ‘girls’ Dad Ever. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughters, Tammy Lynn Scherer, Kimberly LaNae Riley and daughter in heart Tonya Moore and husband JD ; his Sisters-in-law Charlene Bonnett, and Norma Inkster and husband Stan; grandchildren, Natalie Riley, Brittany Riley, Amber Tanner and husband Trent, Kaylyn Beck, and Brian, Travis Scherer and wife Sarah , Kendall, and Koby; great-grandchildren, Conner, Cody, Logan, Wayde, Tobias, Carter, and Casey; along with numerous treasured family and friends.

Visitation for Walter will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment for Walter will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Scherer, Johnny McAdams, Donald McAdams, Pat McAdams, Randy McAdams, and Bobby McAdams. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Barrow, Clint McAdams, Shannon McAdams, Koby Moore, J.D. Moore, Trent Tanner, and Bobby Ferrell.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

