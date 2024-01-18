Danny Kall Hoover, age 67, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on January 16, 2024.

Danny was born on September 26, 1956, to Clifton and Evelyn (Meeler) Hoover, in Magnolia, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Cleveland Texas until he moved to New Braunfels for work over 30 years ago.

Danny attended welding fabrication school and was a certified electrician. Danny was a welder fabricator in the sign fabrication industry until his retirement this year. Danny loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time going hunting, gardening, and fishing. He enjoyed building and welding.

Danny was an artist when it came to fabrication and was one of the best in the sign business. He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife Melinda. Survivors include his wife Melinda (Whitehead) Hoover; his brother James and wife Linda (Vaughan) Hoover, Sister Reva (Hoover) Henry, Sister Freda (Hoover) Lyons and husband Tommy Lyons, and Sister Eva (Hoover) Lisco and husband Gene Lisco. Danny was a loving Uncle, friend, and Brother-in-Law and will be missed dearly by his nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Evelyn Hoover and Brother Melvin Ray Hoover. Danny was an amazing husband, Uncle, Brother, and friend. “The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude.” – Thornton Wilder. I am thankful and a better person because God blessed me with Danny Hoover as my uncle and am grateful to have had the privilege of knowing him. The family would like to thank Christus Hospice of Central Texas and our wonderful nurse and their staff that helped to care for such a wonderful man.

A life celebration will be planned and shared with friends and family in the coming weeks.

