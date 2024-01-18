James Estill Marksberry entered the gates of heaven on January 17, 2024, at the age of 86. He was born on January 12, 1938, in Highland Heights, KY, to James E. Marksberry and Estill Williams Marksberry.

In James’ younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. As the years progressed James devoted his life to working to provide for his loving family.

James is preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Billie Jean Marksberry; his parents, James Everitt Marksberry and Estill Geraldine; his children, James E. Marksberry Jr. and Keith Allen Marksberry; brothers, Michael Marksberry and Jerry Marksberry and sister, Shirley Strahn.

Those left to cherish these precious memories are his wonderful children, Geraldine Copaus, Jacqueline Marksberry, Matthew Scott Marksberry and wife Penny, Darren Thomas Marksberry Sr., William Gene Marksberry and wife Brahana, Anthony Joseph Marksberry and wife Donna; daughter-in-laws, Tina Marksberry and Janet Marksbery; brother, John Marksberry; sisters, Emma Jones and Sharon Turner; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for James will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Neal Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A service of remembrance will also be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Neal Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, Texas. Honoring James as pallbearers will be John Marksberry, Trenton Marksberry, James Marksberry, Anthony Marksberry Jr, Jager Marksberry, and Tyler Marksberry.

All services will be handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

