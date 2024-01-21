Everett Lynn Randolph was born on January 12, 1951, to Mary Katherine Odums and Earl L Randolph.

Everett Lynn accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age. He joined Olive Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and was an active choir member and brotherhood member. He loved to sing. Throughout his time in the choir, Lynn led songs such as: Rock in a Weary Land, Seek and Ye Shall Find, Standing in the Need of Prayer, Get Right with God and Something I Want You to Do For Me.

Everett Lynn went to elementary school in Hardin. Before integration, he attended West Liberty School in the 7th and 8th grades. After integration, he returned to Hardin as a freshman and graduated from Hardin High School in 1969. Lynn was an outstanding athlete. He participated in football as a defensive player and was a sprinter in track and field. Being the oldest, Lynn worked closely with his grandfather, who lovingly called him “Son.” He led the way for his other siblings by working with Pa Pa on various farming jobs and helping him with his barbecue business.

Everett Lynn was a military veteran. He joined the Navy in 1970 and served his country for four years during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military, Lynn worked in construction for various companies.

Everett Lynn and Martina Victorian were married and blessed with a son, Michael Brandon.

Lynn’s pride and joy was spending time with Brandon, and he also enjoyed sports, barbecuing and fishing with his life partner, Ermie.

Upon his heavenly arrival, Everett Lynn was welcomed by his father, Earl L. Randolph; mothers, Mary Katherine and Gracie Mae; paternal grandparents: Anderson and Rosie Randolph; great-grandparents, Richard and Mary West Randolph; great-great-grandfather, Frederick Randolph; maternal grandparents, Henry Odum and Elzener Dockins; great-grandmother, Big Momma; grandmother, Edna Gails; brother-in-law, Bobby Walker.

Those left to cherish the memory of Everett Lynn Randolph are: his beloved (Ermie); son, Michael Brandon; five brothers, Glenn Randolph (Tonya), Earl Randolph Sr., Dwain Atkins (Stephanie), Robert Randolph Sr. (Vicki), Elton Randolph (Kirsten); three sisters, Ivy Santiago (Dr. Fredric), Denise David and Tammy Walker; two aunts, Lillie Pearl Bankhead and Wilbeth Randolph; nine nieces, April, Natasha, Candace, Dineka, Jasmine, Shree, Brittany, Amber and Tricia; nine nephews, Nicholas, Terrance, Earl Jr., Brian, Eron, Caleb, Isaiah, Brandon and Chris; a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and the Olive Bethel church family.

