Jeffrey Earl Washburn, 48, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. He was born on Tuesday, April 1, 1975, in Houston, Texas to Dennis Earl Washburn and Sharon Willison Molberg. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Earl Washburn, and his aunt Judy Washburn.

He was a proud graduate of Cleveland High School Class of 1993. He was a well-known Equipment Operator and loved to fish, hunt, shoot guns, and if it was broken he could fix it.

Jeffrey was also a ladies’ man and was always cracking a joke or two. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Carless Earl Washburn, mother Sharon Molberg; mother of his child, Gwendolyn Lee; sisters, Michelle Carey and Stephanie Nunley; aunts, Diane Willison and Patsy Washburn; cousins, Brandon Alsobrooks, Kenny Washburn, Ashley Twitty, Colby Wells; along with numerous other cousins and loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Jeffrey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Jeffrey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Earl Washburn, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

