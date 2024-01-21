Jeffrey Earl Washburn

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Jeffrey Earl Washburn, 48, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. He was born on Tuesday, April 1, 1975, in Houston, Texas to Dennis Earl Washburn and Sharon Willison Molberg. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Earl Washburn, and his aunt Judy Washburn.

He was a proud graduate of Cleveland High School  Class of 1993. He was a well-known Equipment Operator and loved to fish, hunt, shoot guns, and if it was broken he could fix it.

Jeffrey was also a ladies’ man and was always cracking a joke or two. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Carless Earl Washburn, mother Sharon Molberg; mother of his child, Gwendolyn Lee; sisters, Michelle Carey and  Stephanie Nunley; aunts, Diane Willison and Patsy Washburn; cousins, Brandon Alsobrooks, Kenny Washburn, Ashley Twitty, Colby Wells; along with numerous other cousins and loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Jeffrey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday,  January 23, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.  Funeral  Services for Jeffrey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

  All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Earl Washburn, please visit our floral store.

Previous articleJorge “Don Jorge” Adalberto Ayala
Next articleEverett Lynn Randolph
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.