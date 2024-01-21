Ollie Davis Wiebelhaus, 107, of Rockledge, Florida, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Melbourne, Florida. She was born on August 17, 1916, in China, Texas, to the late Fedelis and Hermine Fontenot Leger. While a resident of Liberty, Ollie was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Ollie pursued many interests, some of which were painting, cooking and gardening. One of her favorite past times was to drink coffee while playing dominos. She was meticulous in her attention to detail in keeping a cozy welcoming home. Ollie was stern in her beliefs on how things should be. She spoke her mind and didn’t care whose feelings she hurt.

Ollie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Bill Davis; her second husband Ralph Wiebelhaus; and her numerous siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her son W.M. Davis and wife Mary of Sulphur Springs; her grandchildren Joe Dan Davis and wife Mickey of Rockledge, Angie Bohler and husband Terry of Bryan College Station, and Warren Davis of Sulphur Springs; her great-grandchildren Brady Russell of Titusville, Florida Taylor Young and husband Cody of League City, Jamie Prater and husband Chase of Plano, Chase Comer of Bryan, Evan Comer of Edmond, Oklahoma, Maddie Davis and fiancé Cole of Bonham, Deidra Carlson and husband Cody of Mead, Oklahoma; her brother Morris Blanchard of China, Texas; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

