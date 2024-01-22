Liberty County deputy fire marshal injured in two-vehicle crash

Laci Pierce, deputy marshal for the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office, was involved in a two-vehicle accident on SH 321 south of Cleveland on her way to Plum Grove around 8:20 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 22.

Pierce was westbound on SH 321 in a 2014 Chevy Tahoe marked patrol unit near CR 2243 when a westbound 2002 Dodge 2500 driven by a Cleveland man pulled into her lane of travel, causing Pierce to crash into the rear of the pickup truck.

Pierce’s patrol vehicle sustained major damage. She was transported by ground ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Doctors there reportedly determined that she suffered a mild concussion and some minor burns from the deployment of the vehicle’s air bags.

Pierce currently is accompanied at the hospital by her husband, Travis Pierce, a sergeant for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller told Bluebonnet News that he is thankful that Pierce was able to walk away from the accident, particularly considering the extent of damage to her vehicle.

“I am more worried about her than anything,” he said.

Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash is still under investigations. Troopers plan to review Pierce’s dash cam video.

No citations have been issued at this time, Willoughby said. The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Troopers Levi Wilcox and William Koen.

