Thieves hit post office boxes at Liberty Post Office, four others

More than 50 post office boxes were vandalized at the Liberty Post Office sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, with thieves making off with medical supplies, medication, checks, credit cards, gifts and packages that were inside the locked boxes.

According to Lt. Mike Parrish, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the Liberty Post Office is one of five federal post offices to have been hit by thieves in recent days, the others being in Anahuac, Baytown, LaPorte and Spring.

Investigators believe the thieves used pry bars and long, thick wooden sticks to pry open the locked post office boxes. The post office boxes range from small letter size to larger drawers, and appear to have been randomly selected.

Debris was scattered inside the Liberty Post Office after thieves broke into more than 50 mailboxes late Friday or early Saturday.

Liberty Police Department is working with a U.S. Postal Service inspector from the Houston office to investigate the crimes. Parrish said surveillance video is not available to aid in the investigation as the Liberty Post Office did not have a camera system at the time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Liberty Police Department at 936-336-5666. If you are a victim in this case and have information to report, you should also call and speak to an investigator.

