Liberty County Judge Jay Knight sworn in as chair-elect for H-GAC

The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) is pleased to announce the election of new officers for its 2024 board of directors. On, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, the organization held its annual State of the Region event and annual Assembly Meeting to swear in 2024 officers. The Honorable Sally Alcorn, Houston city councilmember, will preside over the board as chair throughout 2024.

“As chair of the board, Councilmember Alcorn has the important task of presiding over our monthly board meetings where our member governments and school districts meet to review and discuss important regional challenges and opportunities,” said Chuck Wemple, executive director of the regional planning organization. “The board chairperson will also convene advisory committees to provide strategic recommendations to the challenges we face throughout our 13-county region.”

Serving alongside Alcorn will be Mayor Joe Garcia of Pattison, Texas, as vice-chairperson of the board, and Judge Jay Knight of Liberty County as chair-elect.

“I look forward to doing the very best for our 13-county region,” said Alcorn. “I know we can work together for the region, both urban and suburban communities, and the people we serve.

Jay Knight is the first Liberty County official to serve as a chair-elect for H-GAC. Knight said he is pleased that Liberty County will have more representation, though his overall goal is to help all 13 counties in the region.

“My goal has always been regionalism for economic development. That puts everyone, small counties included, sharing an equal voice in pushing the regionalism aspect that H-GAC represents. I look forward to continuing my work with H-GAC, its fine staff and the dedicated members,” he said. “I’m very honored and humbled to be chosen by my peers to serve in this capacity as a member of the H-GAC.”

As chair-elect, Knight will step into the chair seat next January.

In addition to announcing the 2024 board officers at the annual meeting, Wemple recognized outgoing Board Chair Trey Duhon, Waller County judge. H-GAC released its annual report and videos highlighting the agency’s most significant accomplishments of 2023 as well as unveiled the organization’s new website. The annual report and new website can be viewed at: h-gac.com/about.

“Over the past year, I’ve never lost sight of the fact that the work we do here at H-GAC all serves to improve the lives of millions of people in the Gulf Coast region,” said Duhon. “We live in a world today where it’s far too easy to stand on the sidelines, and for that reason, I have the utmost respect for those who answer the call to public service.

The H-GAC board of directors comprises 37 local elected officials representing 13 counties, 111 cities, and 11 school districts. The board leads collaborative efforts with local governments and considers regional issues in solving area-wide challenges for an array of programs such as transportation planning, rural 9-1-1 services, workforce development, aging and disability resources, and disaster and recovery programs.

Monthly board meetings, crucial for open dialogue and decision-making, are open to the public. For more information about the H-GAC board of directors, please visit www.h-gac.com/board-of-directors. To access the schedule of upcoming board meetings and other H-GAC events, visit www.h-gac.com/calendar.

