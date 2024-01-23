Cristolin Hermelinda Melendez was born in Houston, Texas, on May 13, 2023, to parents, Cristobal Melendez and Neecole Carter Melendez. She was carried by the angels to her Heavenly Home on January 12, 2024.

Cristolin was the most perfect baby. She was so happy, beautiful, and had the longest lashes that we even gave her the nickname “Pretty Girl.” She loved people watching, she was a very nosy girl and she never wanted to miss anything. Her favorite show was Young Sheldon, we don’t know why she loved it so much but during every episode she was tuned in. She loved lamb and unicorn stuffed animals and she had so many of them. She loved smooches and was just learning how to give kisses back. She also loved head and back rubs, it was always so soothing to her. Cristolin was such a blessing to our family and we wish we had more time with her, but the short time that we did have was filled with nothing but pure love and we will cherish every last memory.

Cristolin is survived by her parents, Cristobal and Neecole Melendez; grandparents, Patricia Lebron, Candy Hardin, Stephanie and Sherman Williams, Ignacio Melendez; siblings, Breon Carter, Jasmine Ford, Stephon Chiu, Laylani Chiu; nephew, Levi Chiu; sister-in-law, Aaliyah Forbes; aunts, Angela Perry and Elena Nievez; uncle, Nacho Melendez; and numerous other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Loretta Lebron, Hermelinda Melendez, and Elizabeth Lewis.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 from 2pm-3pm. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3pm with Chaplain James Denham officiating.

