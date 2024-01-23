Jacob Domerincus Wagner, Sr., of Dayton, Texas, passed away on January 18, 2024, at the age of 68. He was born on December 6, 1955, in Baytown, Texas, to Jack A. Wagner and Mona Germany Wagner.

Jacob had a fulfilling career that spanned several industries. His professional journey ran through the plastics industry and worked as a dedicated supervisor for many years before retiring from Tex-Tude. Throughout his life, he also had the opportunity to work at Buddy’s Grass Farm and Chachere Farms, where he made lasting connections with his coworkers.

A graduate of Dayton High School’s Class of 1974, Jacob valued education and strived to apply his knowledge in different aspects of his life. However, aside from his career and education, Jacob was a man with varied interests and hobbies.

One of Jacob’s beloved pastimes was watching shows like “Swamp People” and “Moonshiners.” These programs allowed him to unwind and enjoy some quality time at home. Additionally, he had a green thumb and took great pleasure in tending to his plants. Gardening provided him solace and an opportunity to create beauty around him.

Family was at the center of Jacob’s world. He treasured every moment spent with his loved ones and often sought their company. His wife of 48 years, Evelyn Wagner, was his pillar of strength throughout their journey together. Their love and commitment were an inspiration to all who knew them.

Jacob was a devoted father to his children: Jacqueline Wagner, Dana Wagner, Jacob Wagner Jr., and Jock Wagner and his wife Ashly. He took great joy in watching them grow into remarkable individuals who shared in his zest for life. Moreover, he found immense delight in being a grandfather to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren.

Siblings also held a special place in Jacob’s heart. He shared deep bonds with his sister, Debbie Graham, and her husband, Terry, as well as his brother, Mike Wagner, and his wife, Dee Dee. Together they created lasting memories filled with laughter and support.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law L. L. “Sarge” Walker.

Jacob leaves behind an extensive network of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who were enriched by his presence. His warm smile and genuine personality touched the lives of those around him, leaving a legacy of kindness and compassion.

In addition to his human companions, Jacob had a special affection for animals. His fur babies – Lucy, Mollie, T-Bone, and Sexy – were constant sources of joy in his life. He nurtured a deep connection with them and found solace in their unconditional love.

Jacob Domerincus Wagner, Sr. will be remembered fondly by all those whose lives he touched. His unwavering love for family, passion for nature, and dedication to hard work exemplify the values that he cherished most. Although he is no longer with us physically, his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the medical professionals who provided care during Jacob’s illness. They also appreciate the outpouring of love and support from friends and relatives during this difficult time.

A funeral service to honor Jacob’s life will be held in the coming days at a location soon to be announced.

May Jacob Domerincus Wagner Sr.’s soul rest in eternal peace.

