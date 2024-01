The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 21, 2024:

Acosta, Leroy – Hold for Montgomery County (Set Aside Bond – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon)

Blackburn, Richard Anthony – Hold for Harris County

Smith, Brendon Trence – Hold for Hardin County (Driving While Intoxicated)

Uhl, Robert John – Property Theft

