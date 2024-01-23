Wendell Lawrence Morris was born in Liberty, Texas, on March 16, 1966, to parents John Lawrence White (Frisco) and Mary Bellard Morris (Putt). He graduated from Liberty High School in May 1984. He was a decorated Marine.

Lawrence always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He had big dreams and the intellect, knowledge, and skills to make them happen. His ultimate business venture was WDCDM Investments, LLC. This company allowed him to open several businesses, including Tidal Wave Car Wash, a successful construction company, and his ultimate dream job, WDCDM Pier Drilling Company, which he ran in partnership with his son, Daniel. Lawrence was thrilled at the thought of “playing with big boy toys” all day every day — his skid steers and dump trucks.

He was a devoted father. He loved horses, rodeo, and horse racing. For years, every weekend was spent in the family horse trailer or at the horse races. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed friendly competition on the pool table.

Lawrence was raised in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. In 2002, Lawrence led his family to unite with Berean Tabernacle Church, with Pastors Hurley and Margie Clayton. Lawrence taught the elementary Sunday School class and worked in childrens’ church on Sundays for over 10 years. Over the years, he led many kids to Jesus with his teaching and example. He never left a young person without a word of advice or encouragement.

Lawrence was wise, creative, and skilled in many things. Lawrence mentored more children in not just the Liberty area, but also Crosby and Baytown, than can be contained on these pages. His kindness, generosity, and giving spirit were a staple of his life, by which he tried to enrich the lives of all around him. His legacy will be that he loved with the love of Jesus, he gave to those in need, and the lives of those around him were better because they knew him.

Lawrence was preceded in death by both parents and his brother-in-love, Gerald Hicks, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Chauncelyn and Daniel, along with their mother, Danyelle; his God-children, Julian David, Valentino and Kinnidi Briggs, and Eboni McCall; his siblings, Mike Morris (Tammy), Brenda Hicks, Chandra Morris, Anthony Morris (Nicole), Keith Morris, and Debra Etheridge (Marvin), a beautiful array of nieces and nephews, who all believe that they were his favorite; his God-father, Rev. Gregory Bellard, as well as his best friend since childhood, Chris Domain.

