Lake Conroe temporarily closed after heavy rains

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 announce that Lake Conroe is temporarily closed due to high lake levels, the possibility of submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards that could pose safety risks. 

Basin-wide rainfall and the resulting runoff has positioned the lake level at approximately two feet over the lake’s normal conservation pool of 201’ mean sea level (msl). 

At this level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands, and other structures are fully submerged and can create a dangerous situation for boaters. 

In addition, high winds and rapidly-flowing water from local streams can result in a large amount of floating debris on the reservoir. With bulkheads becoming submerged, lake area residents should also be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.

Water is being released from the dam in accordance to its operating procedures, which will gradually lower the lake level, but for now the lake is closed to the public.

For real-time information on Lake Conroe levels, releases, rainfall totals, or stream flows visit www.SJRA.net.     For additional information and real-time lake information, visit SJRA’s website at www.sjra.net

Previous articleWendell Lawrence Morris
Next articleGeography and photography mix in new art exhibit at LSC-Kingwood
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.