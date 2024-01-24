Lake Conroe temporarily closed after heavy rains

The San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 announce that Lake Conroe is temporarily closed due to high lake levels, the possibility of submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards that could pose safety risks.

Basin-wide rainfall and the resulting runoff has positioned the lake level at approximately two feet over the lake’s normal conservation pool of 201’ mean sea level (msl).

At this level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands, and other structures are fully submerged and can create a dangerous situation for boaters.

In addition, high winds and rapidly-flowing water from local streams can result in a large amount of floating debris on the reservoir. With bulkheads becoming submerged, lake area residents should also be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.

Water is being released from the dam in accordance to its operating procedures, which will gradually lower the lake level, but for now the lake is closed to the public.

For real-time information on Lake Conroe levels, releases, rainfall totals, or stream flows visit www.SJRA.net. For additional information and real-time lake information, visit SJRA’s website at www.sjra.net.

