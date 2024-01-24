Geography and photography mix in new art exhibit at LSC-Kingwood

Lone Star College-Kingwood presents selected works from ‘America’s Western Landscape,’ a body of iconic images of the American West, now on display at the LSC Art Gallery.

The photographer, Mark Burns, is a master of the black and white image, and is skilled in large format photography, traditional silver gelatin, platinum printmaking, and contemporary digital tools. Burns began working professionally in 1978 as a sports and commercial photographer. His photographs have appeared in publications including Time Magazine, The Sporting News, Wine Enthusiast, The Wine Spectator, and Wine & Spirits.

In 2015, Burns completed a major 5-year project, in collaboration with America’s National Park Foundation, photographing all 59 of America’s national parks in black and white. Some of the images on display at Lone Star College are from this project.

Mark Burns, Shiprock – Study #1, 2019, Photograph, archival pigment

His work has shown at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Memorial, the Houston Museum of Natural History, the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts, and the Sam Houston Memorial Museum.

Also currently on view is Strata Various, a collaborative exhibitproduced by LSC-Kingwood geology and fine art students, and the gallery.

“Our goal is to showcase our relationship with Earth with the aim of addressing the need for its preservation and appreciation,” Art Professor Mari Omori shared. Art students will be displaying landscapes from different campus locations.

Geology Professor Cherith Letargo says the project came about after a trip to the Hill Country in the fall of 2023. “Students and faculty were in awe as they got a glimpse of the scale of Earth’s wonders – from fossils, minerals, and rocks in the classroom to the grand views of outcropping rocks in Austin, Pedernales Falls, and Enchanted Rock State Park. As we continue to discuss challenges faced by our planet in the classroom, students have asked, what can we do to bring awareness and appreciation of the beauty and resources that Earth provides us?”

Mark Burns will speak on his “American’s Western Landscape” exhibit on Feb. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in the gallery.

Professor Letargo and Professor Omori will speak on the Strata Various exhibit on Feb. 13, at 12:30 p.m., also in the gallery.

Both exhibits will be on display through Feb. 20.

The art gallery at Lone Star College–Kingwood is in the Administration and Performing Arts building, APA114. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Kristine Larson at Kristine.Larson@LoneStar.edu. Or visit https://www.lonestar.edu/arts-kingwood.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D. serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit Lonestar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

