Erik Tyler Salles, 22, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Houston, at Texas Children’s Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 15, 2001, in Houston, Texas, to Erik Damien and Charlotte Wallace Salles. Tyler graduated from Anahuac High School, in Anahuac, the class of 2020.

Tyler was a pure joy to be around, always smiling and happy. He pursued many interests, some of which included his love for his iPad, going on road trips, and playing outside when he was able. He enjoyed listening to music and watching tv, especially Blaze and the Monster Machines. Tyler found happiness in the little things like just playing with his ball. He was a social butterfly, never meeting a stranger no matter where he went. Tyler was also a little stubborn at times, if he wanted to be left alone, he let you know it with simply saying “Bye.” He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who know and loved him.

Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sue Wallace; his paternal grandfather Lesslee Salles, Jr.; his maternal grandparents Mildred and George Witherspoon; his uncle E.J. Manuel; his paternal great-grandparents Annie Mae and Lesslee Salles, Sr.; and his maternal great-grandparents David William and Eva O’Neal Wallace. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents; his maternal grandfather Sam Wallace of Anahuac; his uncle Sam Wallace, Jr. and wife Joey of Wallisville; his aunt Lori Reigan and husband David of Odessa; his cousins Austin Wallace of Wallisville, Jeremy Landry of Dallas and Reagan Renee Landry of Atascocita; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Rusty Crone, Sam Wallace, Jr., and Tim Nash. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Wallace, Sr., and Joe Rhame.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home with Trey Clark officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

