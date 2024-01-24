Dayton Chamber set to host annual gala Feb. 8

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Gala and Celebration on Feb. 8, 2024, 6 p.m., at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The theme for this year’s event is The Twilight Gala.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 2. The tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased in bundles of two, at $140, or a table of 10, for $700. Walk-ins will not be allowed, so buy a ticket before it is too late if you plan to attend.

One of the highlights of the event is the awards ceremony. Awards being presented that night will be Retail Business of the Year, Service Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Ambassador of the year, and the Chamber Hall of Fame. The form to vote for these is here. Note that both Retail and Service Business of the Year must be Dayton Chamber members.

The presenting sponsor is Entergy Texas. Dinner sponsors are Thriftee and CMC Railroad. Sponsoring the photo booth is Bear Plumbing. The dessert sponsor is Stellar Bank and the Décor Sponsors are Jelly IT and Juan Carranco State Farm. Alisha Dale, The Vindicator and Main Frame Towing are the award sponsors.

A silent auction will be held throughout the event with one of the top prizes being a ticket package to a Houston Dynamos game, sponsored by Juan Carranco State Farm. Other current door prizes a tire and rotation balance from Tire Service Specialist, gift certificate for The Broken Plank, gift certificate for Cardinal Dental Group, gift certificate from Texas Diamond Realty/Sherry Schmidt, and one month of advertising on Bluebonnet News.

More items are needed for the silent auction, so contact the Chamber right away if you have something you wish to contribute. Sponsorships are also available.

To reserve your tickets for the gala, go online to https://business.daytontxchamber.com/events/details/dayton-chamber-of-commerce-gala-celebration-8026

For information, call the Chamber at 936-257-2393.

