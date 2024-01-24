Stroke support group formed to help victims, caretakers

PHYSIO will host a monthly Stroke support group beginning Tuesday, February 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 3818 Decker Drive in Baytown. The support group will be led by Carolyn Durham, MS, LPC, LBSW, and Brett Balcerak, PT, MPT, every third Tuesday of the month.

Durham is a Licensed Professional Counselor with 15 years of experience in direct patient care and counseling. Brett Balcerak, a physical therapist and PHYSIO owner and CEO, believes in addressing the physical and emotional well-being of the patient. Balcerak has treated physical therapy patients for over 25 years.

Stroke survivors and their caregivers may need help adapting to the changes in their lives. Sharing similar challenges helps survivors learn to live with the changes. Stroke support groups allow stroke survivors to help the selves and other survivors create significant lives after stroke.

For more information about the Stroke support group or to RSVP, contact PHYSIO at 281-424-7557.

