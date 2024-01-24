Cleveland PD nabs car wash burglary suspects

Two men are facing criminal charges after they were arrested by Cleveland police officers on Tuesday, Jan. 23, for allegedly burglarizing the Whitewater Car Wash, 707 S. Washington Ave., in Cleveland.

The two charged are Emmanual John Milovale, 29, of Humble, Texas, and Kelsey Layne Ferguson, 25, of Pinehurst, Texas. Both are charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony.

On Tuesday, at 2:06 a.m., Officer Neal was dispatched to an alarm call at the car wash. Upon arriving at the business, Officer Neal reportedly observed a gold Jeep Compass in an adjacent lot, parked behind a building. Officer Neal activated his unit’s spotlight to see if the parked vehicle was occupied. Officer Neal did not see anyone in the vehicle and believed it was unoccupied, so he returned to the alarm call.

Emmanual Milovale Kelsey Ferguson

Upon exiting his patrol unit, Officer Neal reportedly heard the revving of a car motor, and the parked vehicle he had just spotlighted turned its headlights on and began to flee the area. Officer Neal pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Washington and the US 59 S/B Feeder (in front of East Fork RV Resort).

Officer Neal made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, who were identified as Ferguson (driver) and Milovale (front seat passenger). Officer Fleming arrived shortly thereafter to assist with the traffic stop.

“It was found that Emmanual Milovale had an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for evading arrest. He was placed into custody. Officers located inside the vehicle, walkie-talkies, which were powered on, a black mask, saw blades, and several dozen tubular barrel keys, which are lock keys commonly used at businesses,” explained Capt. Scott Felts.

With the two Cleveland Police Officers tied up on the traffic stop, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department was asked to check the Whitewater Car Wash to see if there was an actual break-in. Deputies responded to the scene and reportedly ascertained that the business had been burglarized.

Detective John Shaver was called out to assist with the investigation. The crime scenes were processed, and evidence was gathered from both the vehicle and burglarized business.

“During subsequent interviews, Kelsey Ferguson and Emmanual Milovale detailed their involvement in the burglary. It is believed both are possibly part of a larger picture that involves burglaries in surrounding cities/counties,” Felts said.

“Officer Neal’s spotting the suspicious car and making the decision to give chase versus remaining at the scene is what led to the capture of these two burglars. Officer Fleming’s inquisitiveness led to the location of the evidence to connect both occupants to the burglary. Sergeant Shaver’s quick arrival to the scene and subsequent interviews sealed the deal. We appreciate our partnership with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department and always appreciate their assistance,” Felts said.

