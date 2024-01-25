John Edward Kokosz

John Edward Kokosz was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 24, 1957, to parents, Steve Kokosz and Bernice Levine Kokosz. He went to his Heavenly Home on January 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 66.

John worked for the State of Texas as a correctional officer for 21 years. He loved reading the Bible and was known as a Bible scholar. John was also a gun enthusiast and loved spending time at the family property. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Bernice Kokosz; sister, Sandra Gail Kokosz. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Sandy Kokosz; stepson, Nathan Lopez; brother, Michael Kokosz; sister, Debbie Bennett.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2024 from 1-2pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2pm with Pastor David Adcocks officiating.

