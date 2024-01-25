Beverly Louise Birdwell, 79, of Beaumont, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Beverly was born on July 30, 1944, to the late Darrell L. Garringer and Marie L’ Esperance in Portland, Maine.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Robert Birdwell Sr; son, David Allen Birdwell; sister, Michelle Spease. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald Leon Birdwell and wife Geri of Beaumont, TX, James Robert Birdwell Jr. of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Cherie Lynn Birdwell of Belton, MO, Janna Kelly Birdwell of Grand View, MO, Jasmine Birdwell of Topeka, KS; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Honoring Beverly as pallbearers are Ronald Birdwell, Malcolm Smitherman II, Malcolm Smitherman III, Shaylene Caffey, Keenan Giles, and Kevin Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher James Birdwell, James Birdwell Jr. Blake Grebner and Tristin Grebner.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 11:00am- 12:00pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, TX. Graveside Services will begin at 1:00pm with Elder Ronald Birdwell at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, TX.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Beverly Louise Birdwell please visit our Sympathy Store.

