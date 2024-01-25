Beverly Louise Birdwell

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Beverly Louise Birdwell

Beverly Louise Birdwell, 79, of Beaumont, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Beverly was born on July 30, 1944, to the late Darrell L. Garringer and Marie L’ Esperance in Portland, Maine.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Robert Birdwell Sr; son, David Allen Birdwell; sister, Michelle Spease. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald Leon Birdwell and wife Geri of Beaumont, TX, James Robert Birdwell Jr. of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Cherie Lynn Birdwell of Belton, MO, Janna Kelly Birdwell of Grand View, MO, Jasmine Birdwell of Topeka, KS; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Honoring Beverly as pallbearers are Ronald Birdwell, Malcolm Smitherman II, Malcolm Smitherman III, Shaylene Caffey, Keenan Giles, and Kevin Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher James Birdwell, James Birdwell Jr. Blake Grebner and Tristin Grebner.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 11:00am- 12:00pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, TX. Graveside Services will begin at 1:00pm with Elder Ronald Birdwell at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, TX.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Beverly Louise Birdwell please visit our Sympathy Store.

Previous articleErnest Wayne Hardin
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.