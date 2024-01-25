Minnie “Bea” Beatrice Sellers went to be with our Lord on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the age of 79. She was born on May 7, 1944 in Velasco, Texas, to Allen Colean Dulaney and Minnie Lou Sallas Dulaney. Bea has been a faithful and devoted Christian since March 26, 1959. She loved her family unconditionally.

Bea had many hobbies she loved and enjoyed, such as crafting, gardening, sewing, and collecting bunnies. She also enjoyed texting and keeping up with her family and friends. She decorated with many quilts. Bea is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Edward Joe Sellers; her precious children, Zelda and Annette; brothers Allen, Thomas and Douglas; and her sister Charlean.

Those left to cherish these precious memories are her loving children, Donya, Joseph, Richard, and Edward Lee; brother, Oliver Dulaney; sister, Charlotte Baker; wonderful grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Brent, Haley, Alyssa, Sebastian, Ethan, and Amonette; great-grandchildren, Matson, Jensen, Eden, Elias, Esmae, Elise, Bowen, and Hadley; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Bea will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Neal Funeral Home. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 10:30 AM at Neal Funeral Home with Pastor David Stovall officiating. Interment to follow at Plum Grove Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas. Honoring Bea as pallbearers will be Brent, Haley, Sebastian, Matson, Brandon, Jensen, Eden, and Elias. Honorary pallbearers are David Horton and Matt Cuellar

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.” James 1:12

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

