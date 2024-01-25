Charles William Crowder of Shepherd, Texas entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the age of 83. Charles was born on July 16, 1940 in Corsicana, Texas to R.L. “Pete” Crowder Sr. and Frankie Lennon Crowder.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, R.L. “Sug” Crowder Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Ellen Zuma of Huffman, Texas; brother Randy Crowder and wife Mary of Shepherd, Texas and too many nieces and nephews to name. Charles will missed by all who knew and loved him.

