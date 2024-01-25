Cleveland man murdered, three Houston men arrested

Three men have been charged with murder following a home invasion on Jan. 25, 2024, at a home on the 22000 block of Morgan Cemetery Road, Cleveland.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the three men charged with Capital Murder are Andre Franklin, 26, Derrick Wilson, 27, and Jose Gutierrez, 23, all of Houston. They are accused of shooting to death Steven Santillan, 37, of Cleveland.

The three men are accused of entering the victim’s home at around 3:20 a.m. and shooting him several times before fleeing. The shooting was reported by 911 by the victim’s wife. Splendora police officers were nearby and reportedly observed a vehicle, occupied by three males, driving at a high rate of speed. They were seen pulling into a nearby gas station.

Officers attempted to make contact with the males, but two of them drove away from the gas station, leaving the third suspect behind. Officers pursued the vehicle a short distance before it crashed at US 59 and Fostoria Road, where the two suspects were placed in custody after a brief foot chase. All three were arrested.

According to MCSO, all three suspects have served time in prison and have extensive felony criminal histories for violent offenses in Harris County.

“The circumstances and motive surrounding this senseless murder of Steven are currently under investigation. Detectives with the Homicide and Violence Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators are still on the scene,” according to the statement released at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Splendora Police Department, Patton Village Police Department and Pct. 4 Constable’s Office for their assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steven’s family as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the statement continues.

Mugshots of the three suspects are not available at this time.

