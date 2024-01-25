It is with unbelievable sadness that we announce the passing of husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, Business owner, pit master, John Henry Brotherton Jr. He was 49 years old.

John was born on December 3, 1974 in Magnolia, Arkansas, to his mother Marie Brotherton, but was raised in Liberty, Texas. He attended Liberty High School and graduated in 1993.

John worked for Toner Plus for many years and made lifelong friends there. His passion was barbecue and turned his dream into a reality when he started Hall of flame BBQ, Curly’s Carolina Texas, Brotherton’s BBQ and finally Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue. He wanted to make Pflugerville, a name associated with Barbecue and he did just that. He traveled to Brazil, Australia, Mexico and all over the United States eating and teaching others about Texas Barbecue.

John met the love of his life Brenda in 1997 when he knocked on her front door to ask her if she wanted to play volleyball. They married on January 20, 2001 and became parents to their son Braeden. During their 22 years of marriage they enjoyed going to concerts, traveling many many miles to eat at all of Texas monthly’s top 50 BBQ spots multiple times, and enjoying being with each other.

John is survived by his wife Brenda of Pflugerville, Texas, son Braeden of Pflugerville, Texas, mother Marie Shaw of Liberty, Texas, siblings Christy Watts (John) of Liberty, Texas, Anita Brotherton (Paul Lasco) of Dayton, Texas, Tiffany Shaw of Liberty, Texas, Staci Bruce (Clayton) of Livingston, Texas, Kevin Shaw of Liberty, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.

John is preceded in death by his father George Shaw, nephews Dustin Hart and Martin Abel.

Services for John will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral home in Pflugerville, Texas on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

