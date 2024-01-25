The collapse of the Bonnie and Clyde Bridge: A chapter closes on Montgomery County history

A piece of Montgomery County history appears to have met its end following recent torrential rainfalls.

“The Bonnie and Clyde Bridge,” a landmark spanning the San Jacinto River along the old Highway 105 road from Conroe to Montgomery, has succumbed to flooding, effectively ending its chapter in the county’s history. The one-lane iron truss bridge was long-replaced by the FM 2854 bridge situated west of Conroe, but it had held firm, weathering storms and floods over the decades until now.

The historic structure got its name from the legendary criminal duo of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. More than a simple crossing point, it was reportedly under this bridge that Barrow and Parker used to meet their family members when they were in the Montgomery County area.

Officers inspect Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker’s bullet-riddled V8 Ford at the police impound after removing the couple’s bodies. Dallas County Sheriff Smoot Schmid is at left, hatless. (This photograph has been made publicly available for use in research, teaching, and private study by the Dallas Municipal Archives in partnership with The Portal to Texas History, a digital repository hosted by the University of North Texas Libraries.)

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow (This photograph has been made publicly available for use in research, teaching, and private study by the Dallas Municipal Archives in partnership with The Portal to Texas History, a digital repository hosted by the University of North Texas Libraries.)

These historical assertions have been shared by Larry Foerster, the chair of the Montgomery County Historical Commission.

“For years, I have heard stories from children of Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies that their fathers knew that Clyde and Bonnie visited his family in Conroe. But they were never bothered by law officers because the gang had superior weaponry and a reputation for killing law officers. Besides, Clyde reportedly never caused any trouble as it would have caused a problem for his Conroe relatives,” Foerster recounted in an article he wrote back in 2019.

Such stories of the infamous outlaws have circulated within the Conroe community for years, generating intrigue and drawing curiosity to the Bonnie and Clyde Bridge. Aside from these accounts being confirmed by Clyde Barrow’s older cousin, Ellis “Dude” Barrow in a September 1974 edition of the Conroe Courier, Foerster offered additional insight into these tales.

Aerial photo taken by Lee Rushing in March 2023 shows the bridge before its collapse.

The bridge was constructed in 1910 according to county and state records and served as the old Highway 105 bridge running from Conroe to Montgomery.

Dude Barrow confirmed that he and Clyde had visited at the old bridge on at least two occasions, meeting at other places out of town several more times. Dude said that Clyde had visited a coffee shop on Main St. in Conroe and Everett’s Hardware Store around the corner from the coffee shop. The last time he saw Clyde was two weeks before he and Bonnie Parker were ambushed by police and killed.

For the 2019 article Foerster wrote, he spoke to then 87-year-old Carl Madeley, who lived west of Conroe. He also had personal experiences with Bonnie and Clyde.

“He recalls when these two outlaws visited Conroe in the spring of 1934 before they were gunned down in Louisiana in May 1934. Carl said his father, Dale Madeley, was a mechanic for the Hazel and Alley auto parts and repair shop on S. Main, just south of the Santa Fe Railroad tracks,” Foerster wrote.

The shop was three blocks south of the courthouse directly across the street from what was then the Santa Fe Railroad roundhouse.

“Carl recalls that his father came home one night with a $20 bill, which he proudly declared had been given to him by Clyde Barrow for repairing Clyde’s V-8 Ford,” said Foerster, noting that $20 was a large sum during the Great Depression.

Apparently Madeley was the only mechanic in Conroe who could fix the carbonator on Clyde’s vehicle. His shop had parts in stock and Madeley worked on the vehicle while Bonnie and Clyde enjoyed hamburgers nearby.

On May 23, 1934, Bonnie and Clyde’s violent string of crimes that had spanned five states and resulted in 13 murders and several robberies and burglaries met its own violent end when the two outlaws were ambushed by a posse led by Frank Hamer, a former Texas Ranger and former Grimes County sheriff.

Although the Bonnie and Clyde Bridge has crumbled into the annals of history, the legend of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow continues to prevail, painting a picture of a bygone era. Though it’s a loss for historical preservation, the stories will live on, shared from one generation to the next, ensuring that Bonnie and Clyde and their legendary Montgomery County meeting spot won’t soon be forgotten.

“In spite of good faith efforts to save the old frail bridge, sadly the cost of restoration was prohibitive. So the memory of the old bridge is figuratively, and literally, being washed away,” Foerster said.

