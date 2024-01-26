Mildred Leota Lowe, 91, of Dayton, Texas, was called her to her heavenly home on January 23rd, 2024. Mildred was born on August 11th, 1932 to proud parents Harold and Lois Barnes Crawford. She grew up and attended high school in Campbell, Missouri, graduating from Campbell High School’s Class of 1950. Shortly after, in June of 1951, she married the love of her life, Robert “Jerry” Lowe, whom she was married to for 72 years. Her and Robert were inseparable.

Mildred formerly worked as a beautician, then held a position as a financial clerk at Houston ISD’s Melby High school before retiring in 1994. In her free time, Mildred was a woman of many hobbies. She volunteered at the nursing home on Tuesdays, selflessly devoting her skills as a beautician to style the resident’s hair.

She also enjoyed outdoor activities, like playing on her church’s softball team in Houston, and camping. Many fond memories were made with her family on cross-country RV trips, where they traveled everywhere from to Alaska and Colorado. Her trips to Fun Valley with the grandkids were especially notable. In addition to her love of the outdoors and sense of adventure, Mildred was renowned for creating wonderful baked goods, with pecan pie and coconut cream pie being her specialties.

Another important part of Mildred’s life was her love for God. Faith was a cornerstone in her life, and she was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton, TX. Above all else, Mildred loved her family. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

Mildred is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Robert “Jerry” Lowe; parents, Harold and Lois Crawford; brothers, Darrell Crawford, Larry Crawford.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Pamela Smith and husband J.W. Buddy Smith; son, Steve Lowe and wife Jodie; brother, Carrell Crawford; grandchildren, Angela Blair and husband Tommy, Amanda Smith, Kristie Bratcher and husband Ric, Megan Palma and husband Ryan; great-grandchildren, William Smith and wife Amy, Melodi Presson, Heath Aschenbrenner, Gwen Aschenbrenner, Destiny Aschenbrenner, Kaleb Bratcher, Maren Palma; great-great-grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Kayden Smith; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

A visitation for Mildred will be held on Tuesday, January 30th, from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Dayton. A funeral service is to follow at 11:00 AM, at the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Dayton, with Reverend Kenneth Coleman officiating. Pallbearers for the service are Joe Lowe Jr., William Smith, Tommy Blair, Michael Crawford, Ric Bratcher, and Ryan Palma. Honorary Pallbearers are Clifton Wedgman and Steve Lowe.

