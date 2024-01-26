Lonnie Eugene Warren Sr. was born September 4, 1942 in Romayor, Texas, to parents, Art Warren and Vera Roberts Warren. He went to his Heavenly Home on January 24, 2024, in Romayor, Texas, at the age of 81. He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad, which later became Union Pacific Railroad, after 20 years of service.

Lonnie loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved eating all the meals that his wife Elizabeth cooked. Lonnie also had a great passion for watching old western movies. Most of all Lonnie was a family man who enjoyed all the fond memories of spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Vera Warren; brother, Louis Warren; sister, Jo Ann Henson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Warren; son, Lonnie Eugene Warren Jr and wife Aimee; grandchildren, Dwight Warren and wife Kelli, Aryn Warren Jordan and husband Phillip, Cortney Warren, Zoe Welch; Great-grandchildren, Henry Jordan, Charlie Jordan, Kendalynn Warren, Oaklynn Welch, Wrenlee Welch, Callie Lewis; sister-in-law, Sandra Warren.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 12-2 pm. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Ryan Claussen officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Romayor Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Dwight Warren, Darrell Allbright, Phillip Jordan, Tom Jones, Carl Sullivan, David Paul Allbright. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Garrett Allbright, Jon Warren, Ken Moulder, and Braidy Moulder.

