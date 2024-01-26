Beth Irene DuBose, 78, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024, at her residence. She was born on March 15, 1945, in Austin, Texas, to the late Howard Thomas and Frances Milliken Darter. Beth graduated from high school in Austin. She always aspired to attaining a degree from a University. And she did it twice over. The first Masters in Education was in Music with a piano performance major and Voice performance minor. She then went on to achieve a second master’s degrees in Psychology from Houston Baptist University. She considered gaining these degrees as some of her biggest achievements. Later, Beth worked as a teacher for Spring Branch ISD, in Houston.

Beth pursued many interests, some of which included music, singing and playing the piano. She performed in church choirs, Christmas celebrations, weddings, and funerals through the years. She offered her time to children’s choirs and Sunday school as well. Beth was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was always house proud and kept a home that was neat and well organized. She loved animals immensely as they brought her tremendous joy. Her early years with four children were both tiring and challenging, but she always enjoyed watching them grow and become the adults they are now.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Charles Milliken Darter and Dr. David Alton Darter; her sister Dorothy Addison; and her son-in-law Paul Dugger. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her former husband and the father of her children Robert DuBose of Dayton; her children Elizabeth Dugger of San Antonio, Dwayne DuBose and wife Sheri of Baytown, Charles DuBose and partner Xavier of Houston, and Darrell DuBose of Liberty; her grandchildren Benjamin DuBose and fiancé Rachel Duffin of Austin, Michael DuBose of Arlington, Makenzie and Seth Brown of Baytown, Miranda DuBose of Liberty, Joshua Dugger of San Antonio, Kylee Garza and husband Micah of College Station, Colby Welch-McKeever of Liberty, Chelsey McKeever of Liberty; her great-grandchildren: Everly and Ryker Garza; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service honoring Beth will be held in Guedry Cemetery, on Saturday, February 17, 2024, beginning at 12pm.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

