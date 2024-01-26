Bernard Joseph Arpin, 60 of Batson, Texas, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Bernard was born on July 29, 1963, to the late Wolf B. Arpin and Ann Sylvia Thomas, in Hempstead, New York.

Bernard worked for Coker’s Doors & Moulding for 35 years. He was a strong, stoic, and natural born leader in all aspects of his life. Because of his belief in God and the love of his family, he proudly served the demanding role of patriarch. He had a talent for gardening and enjoyed relaxing times with his family and loved ones being witty, fun, and a bit of jokester. You could always get his attention with Linnie’s pies and cookies. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, including his dogs, Heidi, Coki, and Dixie.

He is preceded in death by parents, and nephew, Jordan Dixon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Toni Page Arpin; sons, Aaron Arpin and wife Victoria of Deweyville, Texas, Aaron Snead and wife Kyla of Batson, Texas, and Tyler Snead of Batson, Texas; brothers, Joe Arpin of Lumberton, Texas, and Cody Arpin of Nederland, Texas; sisters, Germaine Davenport and husband Rick of Mauriceville, Texas, and Michelle Arpin of Woodville, Texas; grandchildren, Faith Arpin, AJ Arpin, Presley Snead, Lily Snead, Kolter Snead, Stetson Snead, and Audrey Snead; nephews and nieces, Jacob Golmon, Walker Page and Katie Bowman; sister-in-laws, Linnie Page of Batson, Texas, and Sonya Matthews of Holly Springs, North Carolina; uncle, Jim Thomas of Hemphill, Texas; and in-laws, David and Linda Page of Batson, Texas.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Tyler Snead, Aaron Snead, Jake Golmon, Walker Page, Travis Coker, Ken Harrison, Linnie Page and Sonya Matthews. Honorary pallbearers are AJ Arpin and Cash Golmon.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Calvary Tabernacle, Batson, Texas. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024, officiated by Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth at Calvary Tabernacle in Batson, Texas. Interment to follow at Jordan Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

