Liberty County Jail arrest report Jan. 24, 2024

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2024:

  • Banda, Brandon – Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Injury of Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury, Abandonment/Endagering a Child with Intent/Knowledge/Reckless/Criminal Negligence
  • Ferguson, Kelsey Layne – Burglary of a Building
  • Jauregui, Edgar Ivan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Travis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction
  • Lang, Victoria – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Milovale, Emmanuel John – Burglary of a Building, Hold for Harris County (Evading Arrest Detention, Failure to Identify a Fugitive, Criminal Trespass)
  • Ware, Bryson Matthew – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Trespass
