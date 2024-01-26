Liberty County Jail arrest report Jan. 24, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2024:

Banda, Brandon – Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Injury of Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury, Abandonment/Endagering a Child with Intent/Knowledge/Reckless/Criminal Negligence

Ferguson, Kelsey Layne – Burglary of a Building

Jauregui, Edgar Ivan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Travis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction

Lang, Victoria – Driving While Intoxicated

Milovale, Emmanuel John – Burglary of a Building, Hold for Harris County (Evading Arrest Detention, Failure to Identify a Fugitive, Criminal Trespass)

Ware, Bryson Matthew – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Trespass

