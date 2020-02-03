Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 1, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 1, 2020:

  • Bass, Heather Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Breland, Joanna Victoria – Disorderly Conduct
  • Crochett, Joseph Walter – Burglary of a Habitation, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Gillespie, Melody Renee – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Jackson, Albert Cecil III – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid and No Liability Insurance
  • Jeanes, Terry Keith – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Rodriguez-Fernandez, Osniel – Assault and Resisting Arrest
