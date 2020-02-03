Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 1, 2020:
- Bass, Heather Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Breland, Joanna Victoria – Disorderly Conduct
- Crochett, Joseph Walter – Burglary of a Habitation, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Gillespie, Melody Renee – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jackson, Albert Cecil III – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid and No Liability Insurance
- Jeanes, Terry Keith – Driving While Intoxicated
- Rodriguez-Fernandez, Osniel – Assault and Resisting Arrest