Daniel Ray Whitton, age 34, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born March 24, 1985 in Conroe, Texas to parents Denny Ray White and Deborah Kay Whitton. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clifton Clarence Whitton and Billy White; and his uncle, Clifton Ray Whitton.



Daniel was a loving husband and father who always put his family first. He was a hard worker who loved to build things and was very hands-on. Daniel also enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and barbecuing. He will be truly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



He is survived by his wife, Kiera Whitton; daughter, Kinsley Whitton; son, Kaden Whitton; parents, Denny and Deborah White; brother, Justin White; and grandmothers, Mary Whitton and Jean White; along with numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Bro. Melvin Holifield. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery.



