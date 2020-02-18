Byron Jay “BJ” Varnadore, 64 of Liberty, Texas passed away on February 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. BJ was born on May 2, 1955 in Gardena, California to parents J. Cue “Jake” Varnadore and Rena Mae Singleton.

BJ was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. BJ worked for the City of Liberty for over thirty years and most recently for TX Electric Coop as a Loss Control Specialist. He loved to golf and hunt. Known as “Pop” to his grandchildren, that he relished spending time with. BJ will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

BJ was preceded in death by his mother Rena Mae Varnadore; stepmother Rhonda Varnadore and mother-in-law Pat Aaron. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of forty years Roxanne Varnadore; daughters Audrey Davis and husband Randy, Amy Mosley and fiancé Travis Castilaw; father Jake Varnadore; sisters Barbie Swarb and husband Gary, Kaye Wright and husband Dennis, Renelle Singleton; brother Elton Varnadore and wife Deborah; father-in-law Bob Aaron; brother-in-law Doug Aaron and wife Henri, sisters-in-law Terry Ushak and husband John, Lisa Laws; grandchildren Austin Abbey, Madison Mosley, McKenzie Mosley, Harley Davis, Dylan Davis; and great-grandson Easton Abbey. In addition he leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-8 PM in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A graveside service will be held at 11 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Brookside Cemetery, 13747 Eastex Fwy. Houston, Texas 77039.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to Byron Jay “BJ” Varnadore’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

