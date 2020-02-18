Jasper Avon Moore was born in Octavia, Oklahoma on December 8, 1931 and passed away February 16, 2020 in Porter, Texas at the age of 88. Jasper worked as an offshore mechanic in the oil and gas industry for numerous years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darleen Moore; parents, William D. and Edna (Reed) Moore; brothers, Gaither Moore, Ted Moore, Bill Moore, and Troy Moore; sisters, Barbie Hefley, Sue Dobbs, and Goldie Herr; and by his grandson, Vance Isles. Jasper is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Isles and husband Ricky of DeRidder, Louisiana, and Tamara Tippey and husband Lou of Kingwood, Texas; sister, Imogene Cockrill of Washington State; granddaughter, Kelly Gibson and husband Ryan; great grandchildren, Preston Gibson, Laney Gibson, Caleb Iles, Blake Iles, and Lana Iles. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in his memory. Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Rosewood Memorial Park in Porter, Texas at 1pm. Pallbearers for the service will be: Lou Tippey, Ryan Gibson, Doug Tippey, and Mike Palmer.

