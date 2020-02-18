Roberta “Bobbi” Lou Stulginski was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on October 7, 1944, and passed away, in the home that she loved, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 75. Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. and Margaret (Miller) Richie; and sister, Lana L. Blatney. She is survived by her cherished husband of 54 years, Pete Stulginski; daughters, Lynne Florence and husband Jeff, and Wendy Greenup and husband Clint; sisters, Judith L. Ryan, and Carol A. Stright and husband Alex; grandchildren, Robert Langner and wife Jessica, and Brittanny Howell and husband Justin; great grandchildren, Brooke Ellen, Jack Whitley, and Emersyn Lou, Nieces and Nephews and many dear friends. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10am-12pm. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12pm. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Bobbi’s favorite charity.

