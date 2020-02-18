Victims in fatal accident in Dayton identified; one vehicle reported as stolen

The four people killed Monday in a tragic three-vehicle accident have been identified. The deceased are Ricardo Martinez, 41, of Houston, Alfredo Cuellar, Jr., 40, of Beeville, Texas, David Cortes, 27, of Hatch, N.M., and Blaine Springer, 25, of Houston.

Springer was driving the Chevy Silverado that crashed into the Ford F-250 with the three other men. All were killed upon impact.

Based on witness statements and an investigation, officers determined that the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on SH 146 when it veered into the inside the northbound lane. The Ford F-250, which was traveling in the inside northbound lane, was struck head-on. The Ford F-250 continued a short distance before rolling over onto its side.

A Chevrolet Cobalt, which was traveling adjacent to the F250, was struck by debris from the other two vehicles. The driver of the Cobalt was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The identification process was hampered because the Chevy Silverado was reported stolen out of Pasadena earlier that day. By Monday evening, police had determined that the deceased driver of the Silverado was Springer.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.

Dayton Police Department would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty County Sheriff’s Department, Liberty County Pct 2 Constable Office, and Liberty County Haz-Mat for assisting with investigating the crash scene.

