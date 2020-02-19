Blaine Scott Springer, 25, of Kenefick, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born November 3, 1994 in Houston.



Blaine had lived most of his life in the Dayton area and was a 2013 graduate of Tarkington High School. He excelled as a baseball player, loved drawing and had even won awards for his drawing, had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Frank Blume, Sr. and Judith Ann Neff and a niece, Madison Halbert.



Survivors include his parents, Angela and Derek Taylor of Kenefick, Shiloah Springer of Channelview and Diana Heidbrink of Missouri; grandparents, Lonna and Jim Neff of Dayton, Mike and Ellynn Smith of Highlands and Betty Gillilan of Missouri; great-grandparents, Opal Blume of Wells, Texas and Joe Neff of Franklin, Texas; son, Bentley Chapman; sisters and brothers, Casey Springer, Briana McRae, Brayden Taylor, Bailey Nickens, Katelynn Wagnone, Damian Wagnone and Leeland Howdeshell along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of more relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Kenefick Southern Baptist Church. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the church with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.



Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Frieden, Justin Campbell, Ty Conner, Matthew Shepard, Kevin McRae and Justin Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be, Derek Taylor, Jim Neff and Mike Smith.



To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, (936) 258-5300.



