Charles “Charlie” Leonard Hard, 80 of Liberty, Texas passed away on February 15, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 23, 1940 to parents Leonard Hard and Lois E. Thomas.

In 1963, Charlie was drafted into the United States Army where he served as a sharpshooter. After being honorably discharged, Charlie opened Hard’s Marine Service, a highly respected and well-known marine transportation service. The Hard family has a long history in the tug industry. Charlie was passionate – often working seven days a week. He was deeply proud of his business and the friendships he made along the way.

Charlie, in his early years loved fishing, crabbing, and hunting. He enjoyed camping trips with his family. He loved being a grandfather. Often times, you would find him at the softball fields watching his grandkids play ball. Charlie loved God. He was a member of Christian Faith Tabernacle.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, loving and devoted wife of fifty-years Jewel Hard; sister Florence Huse; and brother Bennie Hard. He left behind to cherish his memory: daughters Robin Vickery and husband Steve, Monie Chandler and husband JD; brother Albert Hard; sister Ann Bullock; sister-in-law Nadine Hard; grandchildren Craig Vickery and wife Laina, Alexandra (Alex) Vickery, Baylee Chandler, Kamdyn Chandler, Abigail Vickery, Kolstyn Chandler, and Kensleigh Chandler. In addition he leaves behind “adopted” children Shayne Carter and wife Laura and their son Mason. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service. Graveside service and committal will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Brookside Cemetery, 13747 Eastex Fwy. Houston, Texas 77039.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to Charles “Charlie” Leonard Hard’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

