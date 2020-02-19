Coldspring, Shepherd FFA groups competing in annual food drive

For the sixth year in a row, students in the FFA chapters at Coldspring-Oakhurst and Shepherd ISDs are competing in a canned food drive contest. The contest is part of the San Jacinto County Farm Bureau’s recognition of Food Connect Week.

The winning chapter will be rewarded for their efforts by having a pizza party at their school. The contest runs through March 2-6 with a final food weigh-in at 4:30 p.m., March 6, at the Farm Bureau office in Coldspring.

Last year, students gathered almost 3,500 pounds of food, according to Sabrina Baker, county secretary for the San Jacinto County Farm Bureau.

After the drive, all of the food collected will be distributed evenly to the senior citizens centers in Coldspring and Shepherd.

Baker said that collection boxes will be placed in key areas throughout both communities for people who want to help fight hunger among local senior citizens.

