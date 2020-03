The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 1, 2020:

Basham, Danny Joe Jr. – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear

Edmonds, Cody James – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James, Devron Dejuan – Driving While Intoxication with Open Container

Miller, Darren Lee III – Public Intoxication-Pedestrian

Rogers, Sean Mikel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

