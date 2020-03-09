Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2020

The following people were booked into the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2020:
- Banda, Brandon Lee – Amended Order
- Boutte, Shannon Rae – Possession of Marijuana
- Bowers, Anthony Levane – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Expired Registration and No Driver’s License
- Bruce, Jennifer Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Cudges, Ebonique Diunte – Hold for Harris County-Injury to a Child
- Grant, Christopher Jordan – Tampering With Identification Numbers
- Leonard, Jamal – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Raychel, Zachary Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Sausedo, Filiberto – No Driver’s License
- Shaw, Michael Earl – Expired Registration, Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License and Failure to Appear
- Washington, Daquana Desharde – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity