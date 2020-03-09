Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked into the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2020:

  • Banda, Brandon Lee – Amended Order
  • Boutte, Shannon Rae – Possession of Marijuana
  • Bowers, Anthony Levane – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Expired Registration and No Driver’s License
  • Bruce, Jennifer Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Cudges, Ebonique Diunte – Hold for Harris County-Injury to a Child
  • Grant, Christopher Jordan – Tampering With Identification Numbers
  • Leonard, Jamal – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Raychel, Zachary Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Sausedo, Filiberto – No Driver’s License
  • Shaw, Michael Earl – Expired Registration, Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License and Failure to Appear
  • Washington, Daquana Desharde – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Banda, Brandon Lee
  • Boutte, Shannon Rae
  • Bruce, Jennifer Lynn
  • Cudges, Ebonique Diunte
  • Grant, Christopher Jordan
  • Leonard, Jamal
  • Raychel, Zachary Robert
  • Washington, Daquana Desharde

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.