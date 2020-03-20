Curfew put into place for all children under age 18 in Liberty County

Liberty County has established a 24-hour curfew for all children under 18 who are not currently in school.

“This curfew does not apply if the individual under the age of 18 is accompanied by school personnel, a parent or guardian. Persons under the age of 18 are allowed to travel to and from work, school, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, parks, banks and restaurants with the permission of their parent or legal guardian,” according to the executive order signed by Liberty County Judge Jay Knight on Friday, March 20.

The order also includes further restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people, including conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, funerals, religious ceremonies and any other type of assembly.

Nursing homes, retirement centers and long-term care facilities are closed to visitors except those providing critical care assistance.

While schools are being temporarily closed through April 10, this does not apply to licensed childcare facilities such as daycare centers, group daycare homes or family homes. However, any building the public has access to, including a daycare facility, is restricted from being occupied by more than 20 percent of the maximum occupancy requirements as set forth by the International Building Code (IBC). Maximum occupancy signs must be prominently displayed to show this reduced number in these places. Persons must adhere to social distancing by keeping a minimum of 6 feet of separation from each other.

This executive order does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The order reminds people to practice good hygiene and limit trips into the public to only essential outings. Traveling to work, the grocery store, the pharmacy or to seek medical care could be considered essential trips. Employers should allow work-at-home alternatives to the greatest extent possible.

Anyone who violates any part of the order is subject, if convicted, to a fine not to exceed $1,000 or confinement in the Liberty County Jail for a term not to exceed 180 days.

