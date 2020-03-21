PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Billy Walter Puckett, 72, of Cleveland, Texas passed away March 20, 2020, at his home with family and friends surrounding him. He was born in Cleveland, Texas to parents, John and Louise Puckett. Billy was a graduate of Cleveland High School class of 1966. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War and was part of the 9th Infantry Tet Offensive from 1967 to 1968. Upon returning from Vietnam he married Lynetta Meyer in 1969. Billy retired in 2010 after a long career working for the City of Cleveland where he was a Supervisor. He was an exceptional chef who loved to cook for his family and friends. Billy was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He volunteered his time to the youth in our community thru the 4-H and FFA programs. He was a former board member of the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. In his later years he held many conversations at the “Liars Table” at D&M Diner. He cherished his family and friends made there. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Puckett; brother, Ronnie Puckett. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lynetta Meyer Puckett; son, Steven Puckett and his wife, Erica; daughters, Kim Palmer and her fiancé, Greg Fritze, Alyssa Kimbrough and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Hayley Loosier, Thomas Puckett, Lauren Nelson, Aubrie and Riley Greenhaw, and Tyler Fritze; best friend, Walter “Sailor” Meekins and his wife, Rita. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Montague Cemetery. Reverend Carl Williamson officiating.



