Billy Black Cowart, age 89, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born June 5th, 1930 at home in Staley, Texas to parents Dessau and Verria Cowart who preceded him in death along with his brother, C.D. Cowart; and sister, Elizabeth Cowart Smith. Billy was a veteran of the Korean War and held the rank of Master Sargent. Billy retired from Southwestern Bell in 1980 after 30 plus years of service. He then went back to his first love of ranching full time until his death on March 18, 2020 and was still calling the cows routinely each evening.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anna Lou Cowart of Cleveland, Texas; sons, Byron Cowart and wife Ruth of Montgomery, Texas and John Kerry Cowart and wife Lisa of The Woodlands, Texas; brother, Sidney Lee “Trig” Cowart of Staley, Texas; sister, Fannie Jean Cowart White of Huntsville, Texas; 3 granddaughters, Annamarie Cowart, Gabrielle Cowart and Madison Cowart; and 1 grandson, Jacob Cowart. A graveside service officiated by Rev. Reagan Cooksey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Center Hill Cemetery, Oakhurst, Texas. Pallbearers will be Larry Fowler, Randy Hunter, David Hooker, Johnnie Berger, Charlie Pierce, Dean Cowart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Shockley Chapel Cemetery Assn. of Dodge, 100 Pierce Road, Oakhurst, Texas 77359.





